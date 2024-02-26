OSWEGO – February 26, 2024, The Richard S. Shineman Foundation is pleased to announce our first Strategic Grant Round for 2024, fostering transformative initiatives to enhance and catalyze positive change in Oswego County. As a cornerstone of our commitment to community development, this grant round opens the door for innovative projects that align with our mission and elevate the quality of life in Oswego County.

Key Dates:

March 1, 2024: The Strategic Grant Round and Preliminary Letter of Inquiry (LOI) Submissions open. Contact us to schedule an initial consultation.

March 29, 2024: Preliminary Letter of Inquiry (LOI) Deadline for Larger Strategic Grants. This step allows organizations to share a brief overview of their proposed projects, providing an initial insight into their vision.

April 12, 2024: The final deadline for Strategic, Mini-grant, and inaugural Community Enrichment grant applications. This is an opportunity for organizations of all sizes to contribute to community enrichment.

Strategic Grants:

The Foundation invites organizations with transformative projects to submit a Preliminary Letter of Inquiry (LOI) for consideration of a Strategic Grant application. Strategic Grants are designed to support impactful initiatives that align with our mission to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County.

Mini-grants:

Designed for smaller-scope projects, Mini-grants offer a streamlined application process. Organizations can apply for funding up to a $7,500 limit, making impactful initiatives more accessible.

New Opportunities:

In recognition of the diverse needs within our community, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is excited to introduce our first-ever Community Enrichment Grants. “This year, we’ve added an exciting chapter as these Community Enrichment grants are specifically crafted for smaller-scale projects and novel community-building initiatives,” states Chena Tucker, Foundation Director. “With awards up to $2,500, these grants are tailored for innovative and impactful projects that contribute to the vibrancy and well-being of Oswego County.” We encourage applicants to explore creative ideas that engage and uplift our community.

How to Apply:

Interested organizations can access detailed guidelines and eligibility criteria on our website at www.shinemanfoundation.org.

Contact Information:

For inquiries or further information, please get in touch with the Foundation at [email protected]

Learn More:

To learn more about the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and our grant opportunities, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org

Join Us in Creating Lasting Impact:

The Richard S. Shineman Foundation is committed to collaborating with organizations that share our vision for a thriving Oswego County. We invite nonprofits, community organizations, and visionaries to seize this opportunity and contribute to the betterment of Oswego County. Let’s make the 2024 Strategic Grant Round a catalyst for positive change.

The Foundation looks forward to joining forces with organizations dedicated to making a lasting impact on the community. Together, we are building a brighter future for Oswego County!

