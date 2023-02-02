Riverside Artisans Introduces A New Member And Welcomes Back Another Former Member

OSWEGO – The Riverside Artisans co-operative introduces a new member and welcomes back a former member to their gallery and shop in downtown Oswego.

The art cooperative welcomes Melissa Flinn and her stylish and charming felted wool hats and accessories. Melissa hand spins the wool for many of her hats, and often combines the wool with other fibers before hand-felting and shaping them to create colorful and appealing designs. Felted mittens, headbands and knit scarves round out her collection. Perfect for Oswego winters and that special gift, because one size fits most, if not all heads!

Abby Chack and her delightful beaded jewelry have rejoined Riverside Artisans after a couple years absence. Her current display features striking black and white beaded necklaces and bracelets, inspired by the colors of her recently passed pet rabbit, Lily. Her ‘Lily’ collection in is now available in the Riverside Artisans shop.

Riverside Artisans is a cooperative art store and gallery, operated by local artists and craftspeople, located in the Canal Commons at 191 W 1st Street, in downtown Oswego. The store is currently open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

