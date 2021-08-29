WINONA – The quiet woodlands of Winona once again came alive with the sights and sounds of runners and their supporters as the annual Deer Fly Run took place on Saturday, August 28. A large group of hungry athletes appeared and made the most of an opportunity to compete in the deep shade of the emerald forest.

“I love Winona Forest,” said Cheryl Cook, a Nurse Practitioner from North Syracuse. “I live COVID every day, so to be able to get out here and just get away from it all, and to be around people outdoors just makes it great.”

Cook said that she is a veteran of the snowshoe events that take place in Winona Forest in the winter and that she was excited to see the forest in its summer glory for the first time.

Runners and walkers ventured onto the network of well-maintained trails on a quest to record a respectable race time and to enjoy a much sought after visit to the unspoiled realm of the hardwood forest. The event is aptly named after the well known insect that frequents this part of the world, their population increasing as the summer wears on.

Insect repellent is a must for those who visit the deep woods in late August, and its familiar scent wafted through the start/finish area, mingling with the sweet perfume of pine and balsam. The recent hot and humid weather that has visited the North Country only increased the presence and hunger of these blood thirsty insects.

Many of the participants in the Deerfly Run are undergoing a year round training program, preparing themselves for the winter’s offering of cross country ski, snowshoe and fat bike races sponsored by the Winona Forest Recreation Association.

Sean McGregor, an entrant in the day’s five kilometer event and Pulaski Academy cross country runner, takes every opportunity to compete locally.

“This is extra training in preparation for the school cross country season,” McGregor said. “It’s a course that I like, it is close to home and it is just something I like doing.”

High school runners benefit from opportunities to race against other age groups, knowing that older athletes have built a fitness base developed over many years and that their experience level gives them an edge in the decision making process that is a big part of racing.

“I find that if you are running in a race the insects can’t really keep up with you,” said Luke Tighe, another Pulaski Academy cross country athlete taking on the challenge of the Deer Fly. “I really enjoy going out and doing races, and this race is on a really nice course … It’s a nice area.”

In keeping with social distancing suggestions, racers collected their trophies and gear and headed home after finishing, allowing the forest to return to its usual peaceful state. The quiet broken only by the sound of the wind rushing through the tall pines, or the sounds of the many species of bird life that calls the forest home.

Although it might be hard to imagine on such a warm, summery day, it won’t be long until the Lake Effect machine comes back to life and blankets the forest and trails with a deep base of snow and the games of Winter begin.

Race Winners

5K – Overall – Sean McGregor (23:26.7)

5K – Female (Open) – Lena Turaj (27:30.5)

5K – Female (Youth) – Aubrie Griffith (40:37.3)

5K – Male (Open) – Sean McGregor (23:26.7)

10K – Overall – Luke Tighe (43:03.8)

10K – Female – Kelly Macdonald (50:28.2)

10K – Male – Luke Tighe (43:03.8)

