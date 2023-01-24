OSWEGO COUNTY – On December 9, 2021, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving information that child sexual abuse material was being sent on Snapchat from the address of a home in the town of Schroeppel.

On January 26, 2022, a Search Warrant was executed at the home, and electronic devices were seized including the personal cellphone of a resident in the home, Austin S. Tennant, who is 28 years old.

Over the following months, devices were forensically examined, and records were obtained from social media platforms. Cellphones belonging to Tennant were found to have accessed the accounts associated with child sexual abuse material, and Tennant’s personal phone was found to contain child sexual abuse material.

In addition, records showed that an Instagram account of Tennant’s was logged back into on January 27, 2022, and was used to message underage users soliciting child sexual abuse material. As a result of the information obtained, Sheriff’s Office Investigators began obtaining information on the accounts Tennant was communicating with to identify victims for prosecution.

During the following months, Sheriff’s Office Investigators received additional information showing that child abuse material was still being uploaded on Snapchat from Tennant’s home address, and a second Search Warrant was executed on his home on August 11, 2022.

Tennant’s cellphone was again seized, and a forensic examination of Tennant’s cellphone linked his phone to the new accounts showing child sexual abuse material. Tennant was then charged with seven counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child. He was arraigned on the charges and held on $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond. He was released on August 16, 2022, without having to make bail.

In January of 2023, Sheriff’s Office Investigators received additional information that child abuse material was being sent on social media platforms from Tennant’s home address. On January 24, 2023, the Sheriff’s Office executed a third Search Warrant on Tennant’s home.

Tennant was found inside the home and in possession of a tablet containing child sexual abuse material. On this date, Tennant was charged with seven additional counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child as well as one count each of Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor, and Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance. Tennant is to be arraigned this evening in Oswego County CAP Court.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...