Schroeppel Man Dies In Motor Vehicle Crash On Sutton Road

SCHROEPPEL, NY – Today, June 14, 2022, at around 8:01 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Sutton Road, south of Stewarts Corners Road, in the Town of Schroeppel.

According to police, preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2014 Chrysler van was traveling northbound on Sutton Road when it entered the southbound lane and struck a 2014 Jeep SUV that was traveling southbound.

The operator and only occupant of the Jeep SUV was identified as Michael Ashby, 62 years of age and a resident of Schroeppel. Ashby was pronounced dead on scene.

The operator and sole occupant of the Chrysler van was identified as 24-year-old Michael Horne of Clay, New York. Horne was ticketed and released.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the New York State Police, Pennellville Volunteer Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.

