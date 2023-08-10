SYRACUSE, NY— Senator John W. Mannion today announced an additional $72,250 to support construction projects and capital improvements at 50th Senate District libraries.

The State Aid for Library Construction Program, supported by Senator Mannion in the state budget, will fund EV charger installations at the Northern Onondaga Public Library’s branches in Brewerton, Cicero, and North Syracuse. State funding will also cover facilities renovations at the Manlius Library that will improve handicap accessibility.

“I’m thrilled to fund new EV chargers at library branches in Brewerton, Cicero, and North Syracuse, and the facilities and accessibility upgrades at the Manlius Library. We have great libraries in Central New York that add to the quality of life in our communities. I’ll continue to be a strong and vocal supporter of libraries and work to secure the capital and operating resources they need to serve the residents of the 50th Senate District.”

This funding from the State Aid for Library Construction Program is in addition to the $100,000 year-over-year operational funding increase for local libraries ($80,000 to $180,000) that Senator Mannion previously secured.

As a strong advocate for libraries, Senator Mannion has been visiting local libraries across the 50th Senate District and will be attending regular mobile office hours at area libraries. Senator Mannion is encouraging students to sign up for his summer reading program. Successful participants will receive an official Senate certificate and can sign up at nyread.com.

Senator Mannion is Chairman of the Senate Disabilities Committee and a member of the Senate Libraries Committee.

