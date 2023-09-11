September 11 Statement From Chancellor King And SUNY Board Of Trustees

NEW YORK – Following is a statement from SUNY Chancellor King on September 11 remembrance day:

“Twenty-two years ago, what started as a normal Tuesday morning turned into one of the darkest days in our country’s history. Amid the terror and chaos came immense bravery displayed by first responders and everyday citizens who made their way to the sites attacked in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville. People rose to the occasion and risked their lives to save complete strangers in a moment of hope that lives could be saved amid the destruction. That selfless and dedicated spirit of those days and weeks following the attacks continues to inspire us.

Each year on this date we reflect on where we were that day and remember those we lost—from our family and friends, and our vast SUNY family. Twenty-two years later, the memories and emotions remain heartbreaking and unifying.

We will never forget.”

