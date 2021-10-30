OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County has a variety of frightfully fun attractions to enjoy this Halloween season. Six of them made the list of “Best Haunted Houses in Upstate NY: 21 Scary Halloween Attractions to Make You Scream,” according to Geoff Herbert on www.newyorkupstate.com.
If you’re looking for some last-minute Halloween adventure this weekend, check out one of these sites:
- Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park, 4816 NYS Rte. 49, Palermo features a haunted hayride, haunted house, a condemned mine trail and a twisted labyrinth to provide endless chills. For details, go to www.frightmarefarms.net.
- The Last Ride, 291 Johnson Rd., Parish, thrills visitors with a haunted hayride, a haunted house and a hearse ride. For more information, go to www.thelastridepalermo.com.
- The Trail of Terror, 475 Clifford Rd., Fulton, offers a guided trail walk through a cursed forest and a haunted house. Go to https://the-trail-of-terror.business.site/ for more information.
- Demon Acres, 341 Co. Rte. 36, Hannibal, features a haunted house, an extreme hayride, a jail break experience and insane asylum escape rooms. For details, go to www.demonacres.com.
- The 13th Hour Rising, Chengerian’s Tree Land, 84 Merrit Rd., Fulton, welcomes visitors to experience its haunted hayride and brave “The Passage.” For more information go to www.13thhourrising.com/passage.html.
- The Haunted Forest, 95 Nichols Rd., Williamstown, provides scares and more with a slaughterhouse, walking trail and wagon ride. Go to www.thehauntedforestcny.com for details.
For the complete list, go to https://www.newyorkupstate.com/entertainment/2021/10/best-haunted-houses-in-upstate-ny-21-scary-halloween-attractions-to-make-you-scream.html.
For more information about bone-chilling attractions and frightful fun, go to Oswego County Tourism at http://visitoswegocounty.com/fall-fright-nights/.