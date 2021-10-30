OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County has a variety of frightfully fun attractions to enjoy this Halloween season. Six of them made the list of “Best Haunted Houses in Upstate NY: 21 Scary Halloween Attractions to Make You Scream,” according to Geoff Herbert on www.newyorkupstate.com.

If you’re looking for some last-minute Halloween adventure this weekend, check out one of these sites:

Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park, 4816 NYS Rte. 49, Palermo features a haunted hayride, haunted house, a condemned mine trail and a twisted labyrinth to provide endless chills. For details, go to www.frightmarefarms.net.

The Last Ride, 291 Johnson Rd., Parish, thrills visitors with a haunted hayride, a haunted house and a hearse ride. For more information, go to www.thelastridepalermo.com.

The Trail of Terror, 475 Clifford Rd., Fulton, offers a guided trail walk through a cursed forest and a haunted house. Go to https://the-trail-of-terror.business.site/ for more information.

Demon Acres, 341 Co. Rte. 36, Hannibal, features a haunted house, an extreme hayride, a jail break experience and insane asylum escape rooms. For details, go to www.demonacres.com.

The 13th Hour Rising, Chengerian’s Tree Land, 84 Merrit Rd., Fulton, welcomes visitors to experience its haunted hayride and brave “The Passage.” For more information go to www.13thhourrising.com/passage.html.

The Haunted Forest, 95 Nichols Rd., Williamstown, provides scares and more with a slaughterhouse, walking trail and wagon ride. Go to www.thehauntedforestcny.com for details.

For the complete list, go to https://www.newyorkupstate.com/entertainment/2021/10/best-haunted-houses-in-upstate-ny-21-scary-halloween-attractions-to-make-you-scream.html.

For more information about bone-chilling attractions and frightful fun, go to Oswego County Tourism at http://visitoswegocounty.com/fall-fright-nights/.

