GRANBY, NY – Oswego County Legislator Morris Sorbello, District 23, who announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election after more than two decades of public service, was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council (TAC).

Sorbello was recognized for his longtime support of efforts to grow the local tourism economy and advocacy for economic development.

Legislator Sorbello served on TAC for two decades and is among the longest-serving Oswego County legislators. Sorbello held the post for 22 of the last 26 years, starting in 1996, and served as chairman of the Oswego County Legislature for three years, starting in 2001.

Presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award on Dec. 21, Sorbello called his years of service to the county “the great experience of (his) life,” and said Oswego is a “tremendous county” with natural assets that are second-to-none. Sorbello, a longtime champion of the county’s tourism and economic development initiatives, thanked TAC members for the recognition and their contributions to the community.

“Working with this group of people here has been a pleasure and I’ve been proud to be a part of it,” Sorbello said. “I’ve enjoyed it immensely through the years and I’ve worked with many great people along the way.”

A resident of Granby, Sorbello has a long history of involvement in economic development programs in Oswego County and was instrumental in many of the county’s infrastructure improvement projects. He served as chairman of several of the County Legislature’s standing and advisory committees and was involved in improvements to the Oswego County Airport, the county industrial parks and economic development zones.

Throughout his time in county government, Sorbello has been a steadfast supporter of efforts to draw more visitors to the county and improve the wellbeing of its residents.

Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning Director David Turner expressed gratitude for Sorbello’s advocacy over the years and his impact on the tourism economy.

“I have personally known Morris for most of my life and never imagined as a young boy that he and I would have the pleasure of working together someday,” Turner said. “Over the last dozen or more years there have been a few legislators you could always count on coming to the monthly Tourism Advisory Council meetings, and Morris has continually been among that group. We could always count on him to champion projects or programs that would help grow the tourism economy in Oswego County and we will miss having him as part of our team.”

A lifelong vegetable farmer, Sorbello started his career growing onions and lettuce with his father, who immigrated from Italy and share-cropped 15 acres of muck soil in Granby. Morris and his wife, Barbara, began operating Sorbello Farms with their sons David and Dana in 1979. Today the third and fourth generations of the Sorbello family produce yellow cooking onions on hundreds of acres of farmland in Granby.

A staunch advocate for the protection of Oswego County’s natural resources, Sorbello received many awards for his service to the community, including the Martin Rose Leadership Award for Economic Development from Operation Oswego County, Inc. and an Oswego County Tourism Ambassador Award in 2013.

Former Gov. George Pataki presented the New York State Farm Family of the Year Award to the Sorbello family. Legislator Sorbello served as president of the Oswego County Vegetable Growers Association for 26 years and as director of New York State Vegetable Growers Association for decades. He continues to serve on the board and remains involved in community organizations.

Sorbello also served on the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board and as a member of the Granby Town Board and Cody Volunteer Fire Department.

Legislator Sorbello said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Barbara, and their family. He said he enjoyed working with and serving the residents of District 23, which is comprised of portions of the towns of Granby and Hannibal.

“Being a member of the Oswego County Legislature, and serving as its chairman, was a wonderful experience,” he said. “Our county is gifted with wonderful natural resources and hard-working citizens. Working together in government, while having open communication and respect for each other’s viewpoints and positions, is one of the greatest ways to better our society and community.”

The Oswego County Legislature also recognized its outgoing officials during the last meeting of the year. Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, presented a plaque to Legislator Sorbello who has represented District 23, which includes portions of the towns of Granby and Hannibal, for 22 of the last 26 years. Sorbello began his first tenure in 1996, serving as chairman of the Legislature from 2001 to 2003.

Since his return in 2008, he has worked on the Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning (EDP); Health; Human Services and Public Safety committees – serving as chairman of the EDP and Health Committees for many years. Sorbello has been a life-long farmer, an avid pilot, and his legislative career includes many of the County’s infrastructure improvement projects – such as the County airport – as well as various economic development programs.

