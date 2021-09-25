OSWEGO COUNTY – Several sportsmen clubs will host a pheasant hunt for youths ages 12 to 15 in Pennellville Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3.

Youths may sign up for hunts at 8 a.m. or noon on Saturday, and at 8 a.m. Sunday. The event is open to youth hunters who hold a 2021-2022 New York State hunting license, and takes place at 232 Blumer Road, Pennellville, in the Oswego County town of Palermo.

The pheasant hunt is sponsored by the Salmon River Strutters Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Oswego County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, and the Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs.

Twelve- and 13-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Fourteen- and 15-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or a responsible adult at least 21 years old.

A free lunch will be provided to youth hunters who are pre-registered. Shotgun shells are provided. Loaner shotguns will be available if needed.

Space is limited to 12 hunters per session. Spots are reserved when all three forms are completed and returned. Hunters should mark their hunt preference and a second choice in case the first choice is full.

Registration forms are available at http://albionfishandgame.com/Oswego-Onondaga_Youth_Pheasant_Hunt_21.pdf and by contacting Rick McDermott, phone 315-882-1540, email [email protected]. All forms must be completed and submitted either by email or mailed to Rick McDermott, 491 Albion Cross Road, Pulaski, NY 13142.

