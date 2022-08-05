CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to the closure of State Fair Boulevard at the CSX railroad crossing just west of the New York State Fairgrounds beginning Monday, August 8.

CSX will be conducting repairs to the roadway surface around the railroad tracks. The work is expected to last three to five days.

Westbound access to the I-690/695 interchange ramps from State Fair Boulevard will be maintained during the closure and all westbound traffic will be detoured to I-690 westbound to exit 5. All eastbound traffic will be detoured at Armstrong Road in the Town of Warners.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

