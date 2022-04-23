OSWEGO COUNTY – On Wednesday, April 20, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said that the federal COVID-19 mask mandate will remain in effect in certain settings – including public transportation – for the “short term,” but didn’t specify a timeline.

Therefore, all Oswego County public transportation facilities continue to adhere to the federal mask mandate for all of its drivers and passengers.

In addition to public transportation facilities, Gov. Hochul said the mask mandate will remain in effect in all health care settings, nursing homes and adult care facilities, detention centers and correctional facilities, and homeless and domestic violence shelters.

