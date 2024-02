SCRIBA, NY – On October 18, 2022, State Police arrested Rusty D. Gates, 37, from Scriba, New York, for one count of Criminal Sex Act 1st degree, a class “B” felony.

Gates was arrested following an investigation into a forcible rape that occurred in his vehicle outside his residence in December 2021 with a 27-year-old female.

He was arraigned at Oswego County CAP Court last evening and was released on his own recognizance until his next court date.

