OSWEGO – State Police is searching for 17-year-old Emane M. Bouffard who was last seen on August 22 in the town of Oswego.

Emane is described as 4 foot 11 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen at her residence on County Route 7 in the town of Oswego, Oswego County.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Emane M. Bouffard, they are asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

