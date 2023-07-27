Stone Creek Golf Club Women’s League Hosts Benefit Tournament For OCO’s Cancer Services Program Of The North Country

OSWEGO, NY — Members of the Stone Creek Golf Club Tuesday Night Women’s League recently held a tournament to benefit Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country. Coordinated by Tina Bourgeois, the tournament raised $1,390 in support of the program’s fight against cancer in Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St Lawrence Counties.

“We appreciate the thoughtfulness and generosity of Tina Bourgeois, the Tuesday night ladies league, and the Tuesday night Elks Lodge team for participating in the tournament. Additionally, members of the ladies league donated a Lottery Board which was won by Ed Welling, and a special thank you to Will Weimer of Stone Creek Golf Club for his ongoing support and generosity,” said Cancer Services Program Manager Carolyn Handville.

It’s imperative we continue to work together to remind the community of the importance of having annual cancer screenings. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a drastic decrease in cancer screening rates. Early detection saves lives. Our medical offices are safe and ready to provide you the screenings you need.”

OCO Cancer Services Program offers a number of cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, colorectal cancer screenings, and pap/pelvic exams. These screenings play an important part in maintaining good health and are available free of charge to uninsured men and woman throughout Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St Lawrence Counties. For more information about the program, contact Carolyn Handville at 315-592-0830 or visit www.oco.org or www.facebook.com/oco.free.cancer.screenings

