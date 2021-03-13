OSWEGO COUNTY – County STOP-DWI Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced yesterday that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts begin on Tuesday, March 16 and end Sunday, March 21.

Lighthall said St. Patrick’s Day is a notoriously deadly period for impaired driving due to the number of celebrations and drivers on the road.

“If you plan on consuming alcohol, have a plan before you start,” he said. “Have a designated driver, call a taxi or walk. Whatever you do, just don’t drive.”

New York State Police, Oswego County Sheriff patrols, and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force in an across-the-board effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related injuries and deaths.

The STOP-DWI St. Patrick’s Day Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This partnership has allowed local programs to significantly increase their enforcement and public awareness efforts. The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day Weekend, Halloween and the national holiday season in December.

“While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have made great strides in reducing the numbers of alcohol and drug-related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers,” said Lighthall. “You can do your part to become part of the solution by downloading the free STOP-DWI mobile app ‘Have a Plan’ at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp, and may the luck of the Irish be with you!”

For more information about Oswego County’s STOP-DWI Program, go to www.oswegocounty.com/stopdwi or find it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Oswego-County-STOP-DWI-Program-356227957833009.

