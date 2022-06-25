OSWEGO COUNTY – Interim Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special statewide effort to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. The STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign will start Friday, July 1 and run through Tuesday, July 5.

“Independence Day weekend is historically a deadly period of impaired driving,” said Lighthall. “Americans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, food and fireworks; but all too often the festivities turn tragic on the roadway due to impaired driving. This makes an iconic American celebration one of the deadliest holidays of the year.”

New York State Police, Oswego County Sheriff patrols, and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force in an across-the-board effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related injuries and deaths.

Lighthall reminds residents that if they plan on consuming alcohol, to have a plan to get home before they start.

“Have a designated driver, call a taxi or rideshare service, or walk,” he said. “Download the free STOP-DWI mobile app ‘Have a Plan’ which will help you find a safe ride home.

“Impaired driving is completely preventable; all it takes is a little planning,” Lighthall added.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) supports this message with the campaign “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.” It’s another reminder to drivers that it’s never okay to drink and drive, event after just a few drinks. Revelers should make a plan about how to get around if they plan to drink.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving. It is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This partnership allows local programs to significantly increase their enforcement and public awareness efforts. These campaigns also target Super Bowl weekend, St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and the December/January holiday season.

To download the free STOP-DWI mobile app ‘Have a Plan,’ go to www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp.

For more information about Oswego County's STOP-DWI Program, go to www.oswegocounty.com/stopdwi.



