ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the SUNY and CUNY boards will require proof of vaccination for all students attending in-person classes this fall, and encouraged all private universities and colleges to adopt the same guidelines.

112,150 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

“More than 60 percent of the population here in New York has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, but we remain aggressive in our efforts because the reality is we are seeing a decline in the vaccination rate not only here in our state but nationwide,” Governor Cuomo said. “There is no factual argument against the vaccine, and there is no excuse not to get your shot. This vaccine is the weapon that will help us win the war on COVID, and so I urge everyone who still needs to take it to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers.

People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 16,826,409

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 112,150

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,092,045

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 60.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 48.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 48.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 39.1%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 570,141 1,774 473,147 5,150 Central New York 463,866 1,136 404,444 2,661 Finger Lakes 582,580 1,397 491,612 3,637 Long Island 1,246,916 6,294 963,616 9,484 Mid-Hudson 1,024,084 3,481 806,014 8,990 Mohawk Valley 227,642 434 195,654 1,459 New York City 4,413,593 15,781 3,523,865 45,891 North Country 209,535 237 188,694 588 Southern Tier 301,897 707 256,966 1,768 Western New York 621,690 1,909 500,496 4,724 Statewide 9,661,944 33,150 7,804,508 84,352



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 1/18- 1/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 1/25 – 1/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 2/01 – 2/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 2/8 – 2/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 3/01 – 3/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980 Week 18 Doses arriving 4/12 – 4/18 763,825 774,825 1,538,650 15,191,630 Week 19 Doses arriving 4/12 – 4/18 738,340 507,620 1,245,960 16,437,590 Week 20 Doses arriving 4/19 – 5/02 757,005 662,790 1,419,795 17,857,385 Week 21 Doses arrived 5/03 – 5/09 451,100 556,950 1,008,050 18,865,435

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

