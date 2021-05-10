ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the SUNY and CUNY boards will require proof of vaccination for all students attending in-person classes this fall, and encouraged all private universities and colleges to adopt the same guidelines.
112,150 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
“More than 60 percent of the population here in New York has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, but we remain aggressive in our efforts because the reality is we are seeing a decline in the vaccination rate not only here in our state but nationwide,” Governor Cuomo said. “There is no factual argument against the vaccine, and there is no excuse not to get your shot. This vaccine is the weapon that will help us win the war on COVID, and so I urge everyone who still needs to take it to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers.
People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
Total doses administered – 16,826,409
Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 112,150
Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,092,045
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 60.2%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 48.9%
Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 48.4%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 39.1%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past
24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past
24 hours
|Capital Region
|570,141
|1,774
|473,147
|5,150
|Central New York
|463,866
|1,136
|404,444
|2,661
|Finger Lakes
|582,580
|1,397
|491,612
|3,637
|Long Island
|1,246,916
|6,294
|963,616
|9,484
|Mid-Hudson
|1,024,084
|3,481
|806,014
|8,990
|Mohawk Valley
|227,642
|434
|195,654
|1,459
|New York City
|4,413,593
|15,781
|3,523,865
|45,891
|North Country
|209,535
|237
|188,694
|588
|Southern Tier
|301,897
|707
|256,966
|1,768
|Western New York
|621,690
|1,909
|500,496
|4,724
|Statewide
|9,661,944
|33,150
|7,804,508
|84,352
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1
Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2
Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3
Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4
Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5
Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17
|221,315
|119,925
|
341,240
|
1,588,585
|Week 6
Doses arriving
1/18- 1/24
|250,400
|462,395
|
712,795
|
2,301,380
|Week 7
Doses arriving
1/25 – 1/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8
Doses arriving
2/01 – 2/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9
Doses arriving
2/8 – 2/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10
Doses arriving
2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11
Doses arriving
2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12
Doses arriving
3/01 – 3/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12
|1,068,455
|658,770
|1,727,225
|13,652,980
|Week 18 Doses
arriving 4/12 – 4/18
|763,825
|774,825
|1,538,650
|15,191,630
|Week 19 Doses
arriving 4/12 – 4/18
|738,340
|507,620
|1,245,960
|16,437,590
|Week 20 Doses
arriving 4/19 – 5/02
|757,005
|662,790
|1,419,795
|17,857,385
|Week 21 Doses
arrived 5/03 – 5/09
|451,100
|556,950
|1,008,050
|18,865,435
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.
New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.
