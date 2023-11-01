SUNY Oswego’s Michele May earns Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service

OSWEGO – Outstanding work in customer service, technological projects and overall support recently earned Michele May of SUNY Oswego the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service.

As administrative assistant to the assistant vice president, academic support, and in previous roles, May continuously contributed to a culture of successful student support and positive outcomes.

Nominator Kathleen Evans — the since-retired assistant vice president, academic support — praised May’s ability to continuously step up, noting especially “significant contributions” in being instrumental in adopting and integrating many new software systems over the past two decades.

These include both Medicat and Titanium for the support of health and counseling offices; C3M, Symplicity, Interfolio and Optimal Resume for Career Services; and a chatbot through EdSights.

Evans noted that May does many things very well in the support of many key projects.

“She regularly serves as the campus contact, develops support materials, troubleshoots issues and compiles reporting data,” Evans wrote. “In addition, Michele’s budgeting skills are outstanding.”

Evans noted specifically that, in 2006-07, May “established a sophisticated budgeting forecasting system for several departments/units,” where “every spring, she gathers information and forecasts end-of-year status with remarkable accuracy, allowing managers to maximize the use of allocated funds.”

While working in Career Services, May supported the office’s operations in many ways, including by developing a presentation for student teachers, and stepping in to deliver it for several years.

‘Exemplary customer service’

“Michele has exemplary customer service skills,” Evans wrote. “In Counseling Services, she assisted students who called expressing suicidal ideation by contacting University Police and maintaining contact with the students – but then created a procedure manual (with input from staff) for future administrative staff to follow. “

Evans also lauded May’s “personal and professional commitment to connecting students to services (including Title IX), as well as a deep-rooted commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion that is evident in her interactions with all members of our community.”

Evans described May’s executive-level administrative support as “superb,” noting particular work on Student Affairs assessment operations.

“She built a sophisticated system for managing the assessment process, created online forms, managed timelines, created executive summaries and recommended improvements to the process,” Evans said. “As a member of our Assessment Steering Team, she co-presented on our divisional process at a regional conference. She is always eager to engage, support and deliver.”

Evans also noted May’s team-first approach in regularly volunteering for campus-wide and division-wide events.

“For years she has driven shuttle vans for after-hours Career Services events, volunteered at OzFest and Rokerthon, and supported two COVID vaccinations clinics,” Evans wrote. May continues to serve as a member of the Campus Safety Advisory committee and as program secretary for the Employee Assistance Program.

