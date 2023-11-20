TAKE 5 Top-Prize Tickets Sold in BALDWINSVILLE, ELMIRA, LIVERPOOL

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Lottery today announced multiple top-prize winning tickets were sold for the Nov 19 TAKE 5 MIDDAY drawing. The tickets were sold at:

TOPS MARKETS #368 located at 8417 OSWEGO ROAD in BALDWINSVILLE, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $5,992.00

TOPS MARKETS #578 located at 1600 CEDAR ST SOUTHTOWN PLAZA in ELMIRA, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $5,992.00

WALMART SUPERCENTER #1831 located at 8770 DELL CENTER DR in LIVERPOOL, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $5,992.00

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

About the New York Lottery

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.7 billion in fiscal year 2022-2023 to help support education in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

