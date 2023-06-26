The New York State Department Of Labor Announces Banking Security Enhancements For Unemployment Insurance Recipients

Fraud Prevention Safeguards Among New Unemployment Benefit Card Features

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor today announced that it is transitioning to Conduent for unemployment insurance (UI) debit card services. The new Conduent Way2Go debit card utilizes chip technology to give customers safe, secure access to UI benefits, while also providing the same convenience they currently experience. NYSDOL has proactively notified impacted customers via mail, email, and text messaging about the change. The Department is in the process of mailing the new cards, and all impacted customers should receive them by the end of the month.

“Security and ensuring customers receive their much-needed benefits in a timely manner remains among our highest priorities,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “Thanks to chip technology, these debit cards will add yet another layer of protection to our already fortified unemployment insurance system.”

Customers can continue to use their current KeyBank Key2Benefits cards until the funds are exhausted as remaining funds will not be transferred to new cards. All new UI customers are already receiving their benefits on their Conduent cards, while existing customers will see the transition to their new cards beginning with benefit payments on June 29 and later.

Customers do not need to call NYSDOL to request a new card, but the Department encourages customers to confirm or update their addresses on file at labor.ny.gov/signin. Once the new debit card arrives, customers can activate it by visiting GoProgram.com, using the Way2Go Card mobile app, or by calling Conduent Customer Service at (844) 649-9845. The quickest way for customers to get benefits continues to be through direct deposit. Customers can register to have benefits electronically deposited into their checking account at labor.ny.gov/signin.

Conduent Way2Go cardholders can get cash from nearly 95,000 nationwide Allpoint and MoneyPass branded ATMs without any fees. The Department encourages cardholders to keep these important ATM tips from New York State’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) in mind to avoid becoming a victim of fraud or identity theft:

Use your free hand to cover the ATM keyboard while you type in your Personal Identification Number (PIN).

Do not re-enter your PIN if an ATM swallows your card – contact the bank immediately.

If you see anything suspicious, immediately cancel your transaction and leave. Confirm with your financial institution as soon as possible that the transaction was indeed canceled.

Always request a receipt for your transaction. Compare your receipts to your monthly statements.

If your debit card is lost or stolen, report it to your bank. Report any unauthorized use of an ATM machine or debit card to your bank and to your local police precinct immediately.

The new Conduent debit cards are the latest development in NYSDOL’s multipronged 4-year modernization plan, a series of technological upgrades designed to swiftly connect New Yorkers to UI benefits, enhance customer experience, and reduce call volume.

For more information on the UI debit card change and Terms and Conditions, visit the Department’s debit card webpage.

