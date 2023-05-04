The New York State Department Of Labor Announces Enhanced Warn Portal

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor today announced that its new Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Portal is now available for employers to use to file layoff notices. Whenever possible, NYSDOL seeks to spare employees the hardships of layoff through the use of the Shared Work program.

However, when layoffs cannot be prevented, this online tool uses the latest technology to provide a more streamlined user experience. It also gives NYSDOL the ability to assist laid off employees faster, connecting them to support services and resources, including new employment and training opportunities.

“The sooner a business can inform us of impending layoffs, the sooner we can act to help impacted workers,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. “Notices submitted through this new portal will enable us to rapidly connect affected workers to new employment opportunities, therefore shortening the time they’re relying on Unemployment Insurance benefits.”

The enhanced WARN Portal allows employers to submit documentation, provide lists of impacted workers, and send other important information directly to NYSDOL in real time. Once a WARN notice is submitted, NYSDOL works with local workforce development boards, community stakeholders, and businesses to rapidly connect impacted workers to new careers and job opportunities.

In March, Governor Hochul announced the portal and new strengthened regulations to help to ensure compliance of the New York State WARN Act. Under the law, private sector employers with 50 or more full time employees are required to issue a WARN Act notice 90 days before closings, mass layoffs, and other events. The strengthened regulations clarify how remote work impacts WARN Act compliance and simplifies language to ensure businesses better understand their obligations.

This latest technological advancement is part of the Department’s 4-year strategic modernization plan, an ongoing effort that will reduce call volume, enhance customer experience, and swiftly connect New Yorkers to Unemployment Insurance benefits.

For more information about the WARN Act, see the WARN webpage.

