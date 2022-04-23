CNY – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Roofers and Waterproofers, Local Union #195, will conduct a recruitment from May 24, 2022 through May 23, 2023 for 50 Roofer apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Please note that the 20 openings listed for apprentices represent the total number for four recruitment regions – the Central, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, and North Country regions of the state.

Applications can be obtained at JATC for Roofers and Waterproofers, Local Union #195, 7706 Maltlage Drive, Liverpool, NY from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays thru Fridays, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. All applications must be received no later than May 23, 2023.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must have completed 10th grade or have three verifiable years of experience as a Roofer.

Must have a physical exam, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship

Must pass alcohol and drug tests, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship. Must provide valid photo identification for drug testing.

Must sign an affidavit stating that they are physically able to perform the work of a Roofer, which may include: Repetitive heavy lifting. Repetitive kneeling, squatting, and walking. Climbing ladders and scaffolds. Working at heights that require a safety harness. Working in extreme temperatures and severe weather conditions. Working with respirators.

Must provide DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship program

For further information, applicants should contact JATC for Roofers and Waterproofers, Local Union #195 at (315) 699-1388. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: https://dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

