Tops Friendly Markets Honoring Victims Of Buffalo Shooting With Moment Of Silence

NYS – To honor the lives of those killed, we are encouraging people to join our Tops stores in a collective moment of tribute and reflection this Saturday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m., seven days after this tragic shooting.

“The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation. We stand together as we remember them and pray that their families may find the strength needed to heal and move forward,” Tops Friendly Markets President John Persons said.

He added, “Everyone involved deserves our thanks and our prayers. To our Tops associates who did everything in their power to selflessly protect each other and our customers. To law enforcement and our first responders, we thank you for your service and bravery. To the strength of our community leaders during this incredibly difficult time. And to our neighbors and so many others that have rallied together to provide respite and support of almost every kind imaginable.”

Please join us in honoring those who were killed and the three who were injured.

Departed:

Roberta A. Drury, 32, of Buffalo, New York

Margus D. Morrison, 52, of Buffalo, New York

Andre Mackneil, 53, of Auburn, New York

Aaron Salter, 55, of Lockport, New York

Geraldine Talley, 62, of Buffalo, New York

Celestine Chaney, 65, of Buffalo, New York

Heyward Patterson, 67, of Buffalo, New York

Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo, New York

Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo, New York

Ruth Whitfield, 86, of Buffalo, New York

Injured:

Zaire Goodman, 20, of Buffalo, New York

Jennifer Warrington, 50, of Tonawanda, New York

Christopher Braden, 55, of Lackawanna, New York

The community is encouraged to share their thoughts and support using #BuffaloStandsTogether to honor the victims of this tragedy.

