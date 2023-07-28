Tops Markets Exceeds Goal For Children’s Miracle Network Campaign Raising $320,489

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce that their annual campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) has exceeded their goal, raising $320,489. The campaign took place at all participating Tops Friendly Markets locations and ran through Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Customers could support the CMNH campaign by purchasing a $1.00 Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Balloon or rounding up their change at any participating Tops, where 100% of the proceeds were donated back to the local women and children’s hospitals in its communities. Thanks to the generous support of its shoppers and associates over the fifteen years Tops has been involved in supporting the campaign they have helped to successfully raise over $2.6 million dollars.

“Tops is grateful for their generosity of our customers and associates in helping to raise valuable funds for our smallest and most valuable community members, our children” said Ron Ferri, president, Tops Friendly Markets.

The participating hospitals included:

Arnot Ogden Medical Center

Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center

Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong

Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger Medical

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital

Oishei Children’s Hospital

Saint Vincent Hospital

Samaritan Medical Center

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital

Vermont Children’s Hospital at Fletcher Allen Healthcare

Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future.

To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

