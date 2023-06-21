Tops Markets Launches Children’s Miracle Network Campaign

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to begin its annual campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH). The campaign is officially underway at all participating Tops Friendly Markets locations and will run through Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Customers can support the CMNH campaign by purchasing a $1.00 Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Balloon or round up their change at any participating Tops, where 100% of the proceeds will be donated back to the local women and children’s hospitals in its communities. Thanks to the generous support of its shoppers and associates over the fifteen years Tops has been involved in supporting the campaign they have helped to successfully raise over $2.3 million dollars.

“We are very thankful to all the front line workers that perform miracles every day in the respective hospitals,” said John Persons, president, Tops Friendly Markets. “Now more than ever, they need our support to assist in having the necessary funds available to them to provide the proper care for our most valuable assets – our children.”

The participating hospitals include:

Arnot Ogden Medical Center

Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center

Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong

Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger Medical

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital

Oishei Children’s Hospital

Saint Vincent Hospital

Samaritan Medical Center

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital

Vermont Children’s Hospital at Fletcher Allen Healthcare

Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future.

To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

ABOUT TOPS FRIENDLY MARKETS

Based in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets currently operates 149 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. As the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to providing sustainably sourced, high-quality products, while helping its communities flourish via support for programs that eradicate hunger and disease, educate youth and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.

