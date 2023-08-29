Town Of Mexico Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse And Course Of Sexual Conduct Against A Child

MEXICO, NY – On August 18, 2023, State Police in Pulaski arrested Matthew D. McLean, age 39 from Mexico, NY for Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child 1st degree, class “B” felony, and (2) counts of Sexual Abuse 1st degree, class “D” felony.

McLean is charged with engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a female under the age of 11 years old by subjecting the victim to sexual intercourse numerous times, consistently multiple times per week, during a five-year period between 2007 and 2012 in the town of Mexico.

McLean was arraigned in Oswego County Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail on $200,000 cash, $400,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mexico Town Court on September 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

If anyone has any information regarding Matthew D. McLean, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

The New York State Police – Troop D Computer Crime Unit was assisted in this investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

