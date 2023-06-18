Town Of Volney Hosts Battle Island Historic Presentation

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Town of Volney History Center hosts a talk for anyone who has ever wondered how Battle Island got its name or if there really was a battle at Battle Island. The interesting and informative presentation, “The Battle of Battle Island,” begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at the Volney Town Hall, 1445 Co. Rte. 6, Fulton.

Volney Town Historian Bob Coant discusses some of the history surrounding this battle and the events leading up to it. Much of the talk will revolve around Native American heritage as well as the English and French influences during that time.

Come out for this visit back to 1607-1756 and learn how and why this era helped create the community that exists today.

Light refreshments will be available and there is no charge for the event.

For more information, contact Bob Coant at 315-440-8896

