TRAVEL ADVISORY: I-690 Westbound Ramp Connecting To I-81 Northbound To Close To Traffic On Saturday, June 3

SYRACUSE, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the ramp from westbound Interstate 690 to northbound Interstate 81 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, in the City of Syracuse, to facilitate bridge joint repairs.

A posted detour will direct travelers to continue along westbound I-690 to the Geddes Street exit where they can take North Geddes Street to Spencer Street and continue to Bear Street to access I-81 northbound.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...