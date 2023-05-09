Tully’s Good Times Restaurants To Support Special Olympics New York In Local “Law & Orders Night” Fundraiser

Syracuse, NY – Tully’s Good Times Restaurants will expand its fundraising effort and team up with law enforcement agencies to support Special Olympics New York, specifically in the Central, Western, Genesee, and Southern Tier Regions.

Tomorrow night, on Wednesday, May 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tully’s Restaurants will host a “Law & Orders Night.” Local Law Enforcement and Special Olympic New York Athletes will team up with the staff from Tully’s to become celebrity waiters for the night. They help serve tables, bus, and host for the night to help raise funds for the local athletes.

“We look forward to our Law & Orders nights each and every year,” President & CEO of Special Olympics New York Stacey Hengsterman said. “Our athletes enjoy seeing their friends in law enforcement, and we all enjoy meeting our greatest supporters in the community.”

For a list of participating locations, please contact Central Region Associate Director of Development, Michaela Darbyshire, at [email protected] or 315-625-3625.

About Special Olympics New York

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 42,000 registered Athletes and Unified Partners across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings. The organization also partners with about 250 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates. All Special Olympics New York programs are offered at no cost to athletes, their families or caregivers. The organization has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.com, making it one of the most trusted charities in the business nationally. For additional information about Special Olympics New York, to learn more about getting involved, or to make a donation, visit www.specialolympicsNY.org .

About Tully’s Good Times

Established in Batavia, NY in 1991, Tully’s Good Times are locally owned and operated, sports-themed, casual dining restaurants with a family atmosphere. With twelve locations throughout New York State, Tully’s is proud to be a staple of life in Central and Western New York. Tully’s features a unique, extensive menu, great drink specials, more than 80 TV’s per location showing all sports all the time, outstanding customer service, huge portions, low prices and game rooms to entertain the whole family. For more information, including our full menu, list of locations, gift cards and directions, visit www.tullysgoodtimes.com .

