Two Brothers Found Dead In Murder/Suicide In Hastings

HASTINGS, NY – On September 3, 2022, at 12:58 p.m., State Police responded to a reported shooting inside a residence at 7 Speach Drive in the town of Hastings, Oswego County.

When troopers arrived, they discovered two individuals deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that 27-year-old Colin B. Teeter shot and killed his 30-year-old brother, Kyle R. Teeter, with a rifle inside the residence and then used the rifle to commit suicide.

According to police, the parents of the deceased were outside the residence when they heard the gunshots. They called 911 immediately after discovering the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

