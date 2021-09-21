MEXICO, NY – According to state police, on September 20, 201, at 4:44 p.m., State Police responded to the Maytag Coin Laundry Mat parking lot located at 3364 Main Street in the village of Mexico, New York, for a 2-year-old boy from Williamstown, New York, that was struck by a vehicle.

The investigation has determined, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Katherine M. Patterson was driving through the parking lot when the boy ran between two parked cars and directly into the path of the vehicle.

The boy was transported by McFee Ambulance to Upstate University with a fractured leg and contusions.

No charges will be filed against the driver in this investigation.

