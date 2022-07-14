U-Pick Season In Full Swing In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – As the summer marches on, U-Pick season is in full swing, with several local orchards offering fresh berries and more over the next couple of months.

While the U-Pick cherry season is nearly over, local orchards have fresh containers already picked and ready for sale. Wade Smith, the new owner of Fruit Valley Orchards on Bunker Hill Road in Oswego, saw unusually high traffic to the orchard over the Fourth of July weekend, so much so that the orchard is now sold out.

“We had a huge amount of customers [Fourth of July] weekend,” Smith said. “We just bought this, but we are still partnering with the former owners … From what they have said, this was a little more intense in the first couple of days than it has been in the past.”

For Smith, who also sells plums and pears in late August, getting to offer families and friends this experience “thrills his heart,” as he sees families enjoying the orchard, picking fresh fruit and even sitting in the grass with lunch. That is part of the reason why he decided to purchase the orchard, making this his first summer crop as owner.

“Our goal is to make this a place for the community, so we put in a playground and have a few things like that,” Smith said. “Our hope is this will be an experience for people to come out and enjoy nature, pick apples, pears, whatever is it and just be able to enjoy being outside with family and creating memories.”

Even though this is just the Smith family’s first season, Wade is somewhat of a cherry expert, giving advice to his customers to ensure their cherries stay fresher for longer.

“Picking cherries with the stems on helps them last longer. When you pull the stems off, you kind of wound the cherry,” Smith said. “[With] a banana, you pick it when it’s green, it will continue to mature. That’s not true with cherries. When you pick one thing, it won’t continue to mature or ripen.”

Smith’s Fruit Valley Orchards is open daily from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., so families can show up early to beat the summer heat or swing by after work for a quick trip. With no more U-Pick cherries, the orchard expects to have plums and pears available for U-Pick in late August.

While his orchard does not grow berries, there is a multitude of options for the summer staple across the county, including Behling Orchards which grows a “later variety” of strawberries that are still available to be picked over the next week or two, according to Jenna Behling. Behling Orchards is located at 114 Potter Rd. in Mexico.

Behling, the daughter of the owners of the orchards, added that many places are sold out of strawberries since earlier crops flourished towards the beginning of the summer; however, blueberry season is just underway.

“We are just starting blueberries. In August, we will definitely have our monster blueberries, those are like a quarter-sized. They’re very nice for pies and eating,” Behling said. “We [currently] have strawberries, blueberries, red raspberries, black raspberries, [golden raspberries], currants and gooseberries.”

With three different varieties of raspberries, Behling differentiated the three since black raspberries are great for baking and jams, while the golden ones are sweeter and best for eating just the way they are. When it comes to finding the best berry on the plant, the “redder the better,” says Behling in regard to strawberries and raspberries, while putting in a little extra effort may just be worth it.

“For strawberries, definitely look underneath because you don’t want any white tips on your strawberries,” Behling said. “A lot of people will only pick on the top, but usually the bottom of the plant is loaded as well.”

Aside from Behling Orchards on Potter Road in Mexico, the other U-Pick berry spots include Appledale Orchards, Farnham Farms and more. Each orchard has different supplies, however, and should be called ahead for availability and variety.

Appledale Orchards – 6018 State Rt 3, Mexico, P: 315-963-3628

According to its website, Appledale offers strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and a wide variety of cherries. Currently, however, it has blueberries and sour cherries available for U-Pick, with raspberries “closed for ripening,” according to its Facebook. Appledale’s hours vary with the availability of U-Pick produce.

Farnham Farms – 529 Co. Rte 22a, Sandy Creek, P: 315-387-5424

Farnham Farms offers three distinct varieties of blueberries, Blue Ray, Blue Crop and Northland. These are ready at different times throughout the summer but are available starting in Mid-July and run through mid-August. Per its Facebook, the berries are $2.50 per pound and the farm is open weekdays from 9 a.m. -7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Stan’s Berry Patch – 208 Co. Rte 84, West Monroe, P: 315-668-7159

Stan’s Berry Patch will open for the season July 14, offering U-Pick blueberries. The patch is closed on Mondays but for the remainder of the week, families can enter the field starting at 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Wiltse Farm – 134 Avery Road, Constantia, P: 315-623-9288

Wiltse Farm is one of the many farms that primarily offers U-Pick blueberries in the county, selling through roughly August when the season ends. Customers can head to the farm seven days a week from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

If you have any recommendations for U-Pick options in Oswego County that we missed on this list, send us an email at [email protected].

