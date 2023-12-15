United Way Of Greater Oswego County Awards Stone Soup Golden Ladle

Press Box Takes Honor with Creamy Tuscan Chicken Soup

OSWEGO – November 16, 2022, United Way of Greater Oswego County recently presented the “Golden Ladle” award to Oswego Restaurant & Sports Bar – Press Box for its delicious Creamy Tuscan Chicken Soup as the 2023 Stone Soup Champion. Press Box won the award in 2022 with their popular Cream of Broccoli soup, as well.

The Stone Soup Luncheon began as a social event to bring together people, food pantries, and businesses in an effort to increase awareness around hunger in Oswego County. Over the years, it has transformed into a fundraiser and food drive to benefit local agencies fighting food insecurity. All funds and nonperishable food donations collected at the event on November 16 were passed on to local food pantries. Each attendee was able to vote on their favorite soup of the day, provided by several local restaurants.

“Presenting the ‘Golden Ladle’ award began a few years ago to recognize the local restaurants who donate soup for the event,” said Brandi Weaver, United Way Resource Development Director. “Every attendee gets one ticket so they can vote for their favorite soup. It’s a nice way to add a little fun to the event and offer something back to the restaurants.”

Soup donations at the event were provided by Canale’s Restaurant, Bisto 197, The Press Box, Vona’s Restaurant, and Maria’s Family Restaurant. Other menu items and non-perishable food were provided by C’s Market, Bosco’s, Eagle Beverage, DOT Foods and SUNY Oswego Auxiliary Services. Additionally, the Salvation Army in Oswego donated the use of their facilities.

“The amount of community support for this event has been incredible,” said Weaver. “We are so thankful that local businesses and volunteers step up and come back each year to help make a difference in our community. We are also thrilled to welcome two new restaurants who were eager to participate, Maria’s Family Restaurant and Bistro 197, added Weaver.”

