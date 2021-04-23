United Way Of Greater Oswego County Receives Donation From Novelis

FULTON – The United Way of Greater Oswego County was the recipient of a recent donation from Novelis employees, adding to the total raised as part of their Workplace Campaign. Employee Campaign Coordinator for Novelis Courtney Pachoud presented the $8,329.87 check to Resource Development Director at United Way of Greater Oswego County Kate Davis Pitsley.

“We recognize and appreciate everything that Novelis and their employees do to support the residents of Oswego County,” Davis Pitsley said . “Courtney is so dedicated to the success of the Novelis campaign and inspires her fellow employees to give back to the community. Her effort to share the mission of United Way with Novelis employees is truly commendable.”

