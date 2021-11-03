Unofficial Results Of 2021 General Election Announced

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Board of Elections has released the unofficial results for this year’s general election. Please note these results are subject to change due to absentee voting.

City of Fulton:

Common Council, Ward 1 – Daniel T. Farfaglia (DEM, WOR) with 175 votes. Opponent Steve Ward (REP, CON) earned 116 votes.

Common Council, Ward 2 – Douglas R. Chapman (REP) with 116 votes, unopposed

Common Council, Ward 3 – Donald R. Patrick Jr. (DEM, CON) with 339 votes, unopposed

Common Council, Ward 4 – Ethan Parkhurst (REP, CON) with 173 votes, unopposed

Common Council, Ward 5 – Audrey Avery (REP, CON) with 166 votes, unopposed

Common Council, Ward 6 – Lawrence E. Macner (REP, CON) with 87 votes, unopposed

City of Oswego:

Common Council, Ward 1 – Susan K. McBrearty (DEM, COM) with 176 votes. Opponent Andrew Hall (REP, CON) earned 114 votes.

Common Council, Ward 2 – Shawn Burridge (REP, CON) with 172 votes, unopposed

Common Council, Ward 3 – Kevin Hill (REP, CON) with 167 votes, unopposed

Common Council, Ward 4 – Shawn Walker (REP, CON) with 216 votes. Opponent Diane Zeller (DEM) earned 149 votes.

Common Council, Ward 5 – John Gosek Jr. (REP, CON) with 246 votes, unopposed

Common Council, Ward 6 – Timothy P. Plunkett (REP, CON) with 185 votes, unopposed

Common Council, Ward 7 – Robert Corradino (REP, CON) with 426 votes, unopposed

Oswego County:

County Court Judge – Armen J. Nazarian (REP, CON) with 15,210 votes, unopposed

County Clerk – Terry M. Wilbur (REP, CON) with 15,344 votes, unopposed

County Treasurer – Kevin Gardner (REP, CON) with 15,064 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 1 – Michael G. Yerdon (REP) with 651 votes. Opponent Shelley M. Skellington (DEM, COM) earned 278 votes.

County Legislature, District 2 – Herbert G. Yerdon (REP) with 703 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 3 – Edward Gilson (REP) with 570 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 4 – David M. Holst (REP) with 801 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 5 – Roy Reehill (REP) with 656 votes. Opponent Amy Connolly (DEM, COM) earned 268 votes.

County Legislature, District 6 – John Martino (REP) with 594 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 7 – Frank C. Bombardo (REP, CON) with 669 votes. Opponent Courtney Yawman (DEM, COM) earned 205 votes and opponent Amanda Magro (PZZ) earned 180 votes.

County Legislature, District 8 – Paul House (REP, CON) with 708 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 9 – James Weatherup (REP, HAS) with 635 votes. Opponent Melissa A. Oliver (DEM) earned 170 votes.

County Legislature, District 10 – Mary Ellen Chesbro (REP, CON) with 603 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 11 – Linda L. Lockwood (REP, CON) with 472 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 12 – Richard P. Kline (REP, CON) with 682 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 13 – Patrick Twiss (REP, CON) with 849 votes. Opponent Christina M. Mason (DEM, COM) earned 300 votes.

County Legislature, District 14 – Steve Walpole (REP) with 588 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 15 – Nathan Emmons (REP, CON) with 279 votes. Opponent Lee B. Walker Jr. (DEM, WAL) earned 225 votes.

County Legislature, District 16 – James B. Scanlon (REP, VOI) with 286 votes. Opponent Mary T. Vanouse (DEM, COM) earned 196 votes.

County Legislature, District 17 – Laurie Mangano Cornelius (REP, CON) with 482 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 18 – Robert Wilmott (REP, CON) with 440 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 19 – Marie C. Schadt (DEM, CON) with 644 votes. Opponent Peter Allen (REP, MOD) earned 411 votes.

County Legislature, District 20 – Tim Stahl (REP, CON) with 319 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 21 – Noelle Beckwith Salmonsen (REP, CON) with 585 votes. Opponent Robert J. Scott (DEM, COM) earned 268 votes.

County Legislature, District 22 – James L. Karasek (REP, CON) with 569 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 23 – Michael J. Solowy (REP, CON) with 559 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 24 – Marc Greco (REP, CON) with 544 votes, unopposed

County Legislature, District 25 – Frank Castiglia Jr. (DEM, CON) with 240 votes. Opponent Ralph Edward Stacy Jr. (REP, CAP) earned 226 votes.

Statewide proposals: Note, these are Oswego County votes only. Please see here for the rest of the state’s results.

Proposal 1 – 4,601 votes yes, 14,068 votes no

Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process

This proposed constitutional amendment would freeze the number of state senators at 63, amend the process for the counting of the state’s population, delete certain provisions that violate the United States Constitution, repeal and amend certain requirements for the appointment of the co-executive directors of the redistricting commission and amend the manner of drawing district lines for the congressional and state legislative offices. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?

Proposal 2 – 9,718 votes yes, 8,764 votes no

Right to Clean Air, Clean Water, and a Healthful Environment

The proposed amendment to Article I of the New York Constitution would establish the right of each person to clean air and water and a healthful environment. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?

Proposal 3 – 4,124 votes yes, 14,804 votes no

Eliminating Ten-Day Advance Voter Registration Requirement

The proposed amendment would delete the current requirement in Article II, Section 5 that a citizen be registered to vote at least ten days before an election and would allow the Legislature to enact laws permitting a citizen to register to vote less than ten days before the election. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?

Proposal 4 – 4,712 votes yes, 14,166 votes no

Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting

The proposed amendment would delete from the current provision on absentee ballots the requirement that an absentee voter must be unable to appear at the polls by reason of absence from the county or illness or physical disability. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?

Proposal 5 – 7,811 votes yes, 10,087 votes no

Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court

The proposed amendment would increase the New York City Civil Court’s jurisdiction by allowing it to hear and decide claims for up to $50,000 instead of the current $25,000. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?

State Supreme Court Justice (Oswego County votes only) – Danielle M. Fogel (REP) with 12,607 votes. Opponent Anthony Brindisi (DEM) earned 5,932 votes.

For further Oswego County election results, click here.

For New York State Board of Elections results, click here.

