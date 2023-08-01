Updated Information On Fatal Constantia Barn Fire

CONSTANTIA, NY – On July 24, 2023, at 4:49 p.m., State Police responded to 134 Gale Road in the town of Constantia for a reported explosion and structure fire.

When fire personnel arrived, they reported a fully involved barn fire with a person trapped inside. When the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered and removed the deceased body from the barn.

The victim has been identified as Benjamin D. Swistak, age 25 from Constantia, NY.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Oswego County Fire Investigations, Cause and Origin Team.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Constantia Fire, Cleveland Fire, Central Square Fire, Sylvan Beach Fire, West Monroe Fire, and North Shore Ambulance,

The investigation is continuing.

