Village Of Parish Old Home Days A Summer Success

PARISH, NY – The Oswego County Village of Parish reinvigorated a great tradition on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Parish Old Home Day was celebrated under beautiful sunny skies on a brilliant Summer day, with a large gathering of vendors, crafters, first responders, festival food tents and trailers, and of course, community members of all ages.

*Video by Michael F. Johnson NorthLight PhotoMedia

The sound of live music wafted across the Parish Fireman’s field as children played games for prizes while visiting the displays proffered by several local churches. A bounce house was inflated alongside the Fire hall, drawing the attention of many little folks, right next to a dunking booth that was occupied by several members of the communities Village and Town Boards.

The event drew visitors from areas beyond the immediate Parish area, with former residents traveling home to visit the place of their roots and to reconnect with old friends and family members.







