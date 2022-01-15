OSWEGO COUNTY – Feeling stretched as a caregiver? Sign up for an upcoming online course aimed at helping caregivers develop tools to take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or loved one.

“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is an educational series designed to provide individuals with the tools needed to take care of themselves. The program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

The program consists of six sessions, which are held virtually via Zoom from 4:30 to 6 p.m. once a week. Classes begin on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and run each Tuesday for the following six weeks. Class size is limited, and pre-registration is required.

Sessions are conducted by two class leaders, many of whom are experienced caregivers themselves, who have successfully applied the techniques they teach. Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming will help participants take the “tools” they choose and put them into action in their lives.

Those who participate will receive the book, “The Caregiver Helpbook,” developed specifically for the class. Classes are free thanks to support from New York State Caregiving and Respite Coalition (NYSCRC).

Originally developed to reach caregivers of adults with chronic conditions, the “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” curriculum has been offered since 1998 and expanded to include classes for parents of children with special needs. The six-week course can have a positive impact on caregiver health.

For more information or to register, contact Elizabeth Weimer at 315-349-3570 or Elizabeth.Weimer@oswegocountycom.

