OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup today addressed county residents about the death of a 17-year-old with cerebral palsy from Palermo and reviewing the actions of the Department of Social Services Child Protective Services.

“We are talking about the tragic loss of Jordan Brooks, a teenage youth with cerebral palsy,” Weatherup said. “His absence continues to be felt today by those who knew and loved him – and our sincere condolences are with you, his friends and family. ”

After an extensive investigation into the death of Brooks in May 2021, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested the teen’s mother and step-father, Lisa and Anthony Waldron, on March 16. They were charged with Manslaughter in the second degree, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the first degree.

“In the wake of this tragedy, Oswego County is examining the actions of DSS Child Protective Services and other agencies that provided services to Jordan,” Weatherup said. “We are reviewing law enforcement’s court filings and comparing them to DSS records. As required by New York State law, DSS is also in the process of determining if further public release of confidential information would potentially pose harm to Jordan’s sibling. We all want to make sure that this matter is properly handled, and the results of that process will also ensure the safety and well-being of his sibling. To that end, Oswego County is committed to being as transparent with our findings as is allowable.”

He said each year county CPS investigates over 3,000 complaints and find over one third to be valid. If you suspect a child is being abused or maltreated, please call the State Central Register Hotline at 1-800-342-3720.

