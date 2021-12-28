OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup today posted his biweekly video update. In today’s video he discussed how the county is changing how it reports its COVID-19 numbers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s change in isolation and quarantine periods.

He began the video with a recap of yesterday’s COVID-19 numbers report released by the Oswego County Health Department. This included 514 new positive cases, four deaths and 21 hospitalizations within one week. He said of the 21 hospitalizations, over 70% were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

“This brief snapshot of our current situation illustrates the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Weatherup said. “According to the CDC’s statistics, it is highly effective in protecting you from severe infection, hospitalization and death. That protection is further strengthened by the booster dose. Vaccine remains our best defense against the virus, yet our vaccine and booster rates continue to lag.”

He said as of December 26, the CDC reported that 66,443 county residents have been fully vaccinated, and of those residents, 27,017 (about 40%) have received a third dose or a booster shot, according to the New York State Immunization Registry System.

Everyone who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and are aged 18 and older is eligible for a booster six months following their last dose. Those aged 16 and 17 years old and received the Pfizer vaccine may also get their booster shot. Those aged 18 and older who received the Jansen Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine can get a booster shot two months after their vaccine.

Weatherup also discussed the county’s change in its reporting format. He said due to the recent surge in COVID-19 activity the county will be releasing limited reports more frequently including tests, new positive cases and that day’s positivity rate. These reports will be released on weekdays. The COVID-19 dashboard will also be updated to reflect this change.

“There’s also been discussion in reporting your at-home COVID-19 test results to the health department,” Weatherup said. “We’re working to develop a system to manage this. However, until it is up and running, if you receive a positive test from the at-home test, the health department recommends that you follow up with your doctor’s office, your pharmacy Urgent Care or hospital for a lab confirmed test.”

He also said that today the CDC has changed its stance on isolation and quarantine periods. If someone tests positive for COVID-19 but does not show symptoms, their isolation period has been reduced to five days followed by an additional five days of wearing a face mask around other people.

The CDC also shortened the quarantine period for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status. Quarantine periods have been reduced to five days after the exposure followed by an additional five days of wearing a face mask around others.

Those who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot will not need to quarantine after an exposure but should still wear a face mask around others for 10 days following the exposure.

“The county will follow the state’s guidance on these changes from the CDC,” Weatherup said. “Your health and wellbeing remain our top priority as we continue working to make Oswego County safer and healthier.”

He ended the update with the Tourism Tip of the Week – visit Fort Ontario State Historic Site in Oswego for its annual First Day Hike. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, Fort Ontario will be open for self-guided tours and will accept non-perishable foods items for the Central New York Food Bank.

