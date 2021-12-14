OSWEGO COUNTY – Today, December 14, Oswego County Legislature Chair James Weatherup briefed the public in his biweekly video update. In today’s video he discussed COVID-19 and the recent statewide face mask mandate.

He began the video by saying that the COVID-19 transmission rate remains high in the community. He discussed the COVID-19 numbers released by the county yesterday, which includes 887 current active cases. On Friday he and other local officials held a press conference to address the surge in cases and its impact on the health care system.

“Governor Hochul has now introduced a mask mandate for the whole state, and while we would rather work with our neighbors to work together, we will comply with the state’s order in our own facilities so that we can do our part to protect our citizens and thereby our health care system,” Weatherup said.

He said the New York State mandate will continue through January 15. This requires anyone aged 2 and older to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces. Businesses and venues have the option to require full vaccination instead of wearing a mask.

“We hope that by wearing face masks through the holiday season, we might reduce the spread of the virus, limit a post holiday surge and ease the burden on our health care system,” Weatherup said. “No one wants to go back to where we were last year. We need to focus on fighting this virus and not each other. We need everyone’s help on this.”

He urged residents to stay home if they are sick, keep their children home if they are sick, wash hands and maintain social distance when possible. He also asks that if you come into contact with someone who tests positive for the virus to please cooperate with the investigator in contact tracing and to follow isolation/quarantine guidance.

“Help your favorite restaurants and businesses by wearing your face mask in public spaces until we get through this surge,” Weatherup said. “Consider getting vaccinated if you are able. While some vaccinated people may contract the virus, statistically, the vaccine is still our best defense against the virus.”

He said the vaccine helps to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.

“Please keep in mind that the point of these measures is to safeguard your health, protect our vulnerable populations including senior citizens; they will not eliminate the virus, but they will help lessens its effects and provide us a roadmap for a faster, more sustainable recovery from this pandemic,” Weatherup said.

Lastly, he asked residents to support small businesses and shop local this holiday season, including the pop-up Holiday History Shoppe in Oswego. The tourism tip of the week is to visit the “More to See and Do” page on the Visit Oswego County website to find shopping attractions near you.

