OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his monthly video update yesterday, Thursday, October 13, where he discussed the impact Micron Technology will have on Oswego County and the sale of the former Attis Ethanol site.

As the video does not have an American Sign Language interpreter, the full the transcript can be viewed here.

He began with talking about a Micron Technology chip manufacturing facility coming to Clay, New York, just outside Oswego County’s border.

“Micron’s decision to invest billions of dollars in our region is a substantial opportunity for our county, and in the coming weeks, months and years we must do all that we can to ensure the economic benefits of this development are felt by our residents and businesses,” Weatherup said. “Oswego County has ample land and development-ready properties near the Micron site. It is critical that we take action to make our county attractive to firms that support the chipmaking industry and to the thousands of workers who will be seeking quality housing near the site over the next two decades and beyond.”

He then announced that the legislature has approved resolutions that will lead to a new tenant at the former Attis Ethanol plant. This is also the former Miller Brewing site.

“For decades now, the site has changed hands and not lived up to its full potential, despite many promises to restore its status as an economic engine for the county,” Weatherup said. “With the actions the county has taken, however, the site will finally be placed in the capable hands of a Fortune 500 company and become a productive property and job creator for the region.”

Weatherup said Oswego County possesses the tax delinquent parcels and has worked with the previous owners’ creditors to sell the property to Massachusetts-based Global Partners, a large energy supply company. Weatherup said Global plans to resume ethanol production at the site.

“Unlike the previous owner [Attis Ethanol], Global is a well-established, publicly traded company that has been in operations for nearly a century,” Weatherup said.

Weatherup also said the county is now acting to put out the smoldering fire at the site that has been going on for a year, and has been a nuisance to nearby residents.

“We’re excited to be providing relief to nearby property owners while also taking the first steps in returning this property to productive use,” Weatherup said.

He then moved on to announce the legislature has approved to give American Rescue Plan Act funds to various municipalities around the county for their proposed projects.

Among the eight projects include: water projects in the town of Hannibal and village of Sandy Creek that will improve residents’ and businesses’ access to safe drinking water, and proposals to create a childcare bootcamp and an enhanced police academy at Cayuga Community College.

For more information on ARPA funds, or to fill out an application for your business or organization, you can visit the County Legislature tab at www.oswegocounty.com and click on “American Rescue Plan.”

Weatherup also said the legislature approved an update contract for towns in the county to perform snow and ice removal on county roads during this winter. He said the cost per mile was increased to $9,000 for this winter due to the rising costs of fuel, drivers and equipment, and this agreement will be revisited prior to winter 2023-2024.

“The deal ensures our roadways will remain safe and passable this winter and our towns are sufficiently reimbursed for their efforts,” Weatherup said.

Lastly, he discussed Operation Green Light, an initiative that recognizes veterans and the struggles they face. The county will be displaying green lights on various county buildings during the first two weeks of November.

“The county Veterans Services Office is often one of the first points of contact for veterans returning from active service, and if you know a veteran in need of assistance, please direct them to our Veterans Services agency,” Weatherup said.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...