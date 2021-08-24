OSWEGO COUNTY – Today, Tuesday, August 24, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted a pre-recorded video, which he said was recorded last week and released today, to update residents on COVID-19 and other topics in the county.

He began by discussing the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. Weatherup said the surge is largely attributed to the spread of the Delta variant, which is more infectious than other strains of the virus.

Oswego County Today’s COVID-19 update from yesterday can be found here.

“As our public health director reminded us last week, the COVID-19 virus is an organism that changes to try to escape our control measures, the strongest of which is the vaccine,” Weatherup said. “[The vaccine] is the most effective tool we have in limiting the spread of the virus and preventing severe cases, hospitalizations and death. Our own data shows that residents who are either unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated are 22x more likely to contract the virus than those that are fully vaccinated. They are also more likely to become seriously ill and require hospitalization than those who are vaccinated.”

Little more than half of Oswego County residents have completed the vaccination series. He urged unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated, which they can do at a county clinic every Wednesday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Other updates in the county are as follows:

Weatherup said Oswego County continues to partner with Wayne, Cayuga and Jefferson counties, as well as the City of Oswego to have a 1,700 square mile area in eastern Lake Ontario and the Thousands Island region of the St. Lawrence River designated as a National Marine Sanctuary. The proposal is based on the cultural and historical significance of the waters, including numerous ship wrecks and at least one submerged aircraft.

There will be online meetings to collect feedback from the public. More information on the meetings can be found here. Citizen at large members will hold in-person meetings at various locations across the region to discuss the proposal and answer any questions, however, cannot accept official public comments as they are not formal NOAA meetings. These information meetings will be held: August 31 at Sodus Point, September 1 in Sterling, September 2 in Oswego, September 7 in Henderson Harbor, all beginning at 7 p.m.

Camp Hollis, located on the shore of Lake Ontario, about 3 miles west of the SUNY Oswego campus at 40 Health Camp Road, Oswego, New York, 13126, is welcoming senior campers aged 50 and above for a one-day retreat on September 14. More information can be found here.

Tourism tip of the week: Visit the John Wells Pratt House Museum in Fulton.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...