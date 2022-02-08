OSWEGO COUNTY – County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed county residents today and discussed the next vaccination clinic, tax exemption renewal processes, and the 2022 Lake Ontario Lecture Series.

As today's video does not include a translator, the video script is available for viewing here.

“We are starting to see a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases,” Weatherup said. “Yesterday, we reported 815 positive cases this last week. We’re not out of the woods yet, so I ask you all to keep doing your part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and help us end this latest surge.”

He said the next COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Hannibal School District Office, 928 Cayuga St. from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The health staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 5 years and older. For more information and see the vaccine clinic calendar, visit here.

Weatherup then moved on to discuss property tax exemptions. The governor’s office passed an executive order authorizing local governments to grant certain property tax exemptions without residents needing to file a renewal application.

He clarified that it only applies to households that received low income senior citizen or disability exemptions last year and who are located in a municipality that also passed a resolution to temporarily suspend exemption renewal applications.

These municipalities include: the cities of Fulton and Oswego, and the towns of New Haven, Oswego Town, Parish, Redfield and West Monroe.

He said homeowners in all other municipalities in Oswego County who received the low income “senior citizen” or “disability” exemptions last year must file a renewal application with their local assessor by Tuesday, March 1. New applicants for either exemption are still required to file an exemption application even if they are in one of the seven municipalities that passed the required resolution.

“Remember, this is a temporary change to the exemption application process due to the COVID- 19 pandemic,” Weatherup said. “Next year, All eligible households will be required to file a new or renewal exemption application as usual. Contact your assessor for details.”

Assessor contact information can be found here or by calling 315-349-8315.

Weatherup then discussed the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, specifically the 2022 Lake Ontario Lecture Series, which begins Saturday, February 19 at Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven.

“Following an introduction to the proposed sanctuary, WPBS President Mark Prasuhn will lead a presentation on ‘New York’s Seaway Lighthouses,’ a documentary film that includes West Pierhead Lighthouse in Oswego and Selkirk Lighthouse in Pulaski,” Weatherup said.

Register with your email to attend the event in person or online here.

Lastly, Weatherup highlighted the Winona State Forest, which is on the western edge of the Tug Hill Plateau.

“This 9,000-acre recreation area includes more than 50 miles of trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and more,” Weatherup said. “This week’s ‘Tourism Tip of the Week’ is to head to the Forest and check out the annual Winona Forest Tour-a-thon, a premiere cross-country ski event. On Saturday, February 12, come out to cheer on Nordic skiers from across the country or join in the fun yourself. Races begin at 8:30 and 9 a.m.”

