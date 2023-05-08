Weedsport Girl Scouts Celebrate 100 Years On May 20

WEEDSPORT, NY— Weedsport Girl Scouts Service Unit 404, part of the NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council, invites the community and anyone previously or currently affiliated with local Girl Scouting to help them celebrate the 100th anniversary of the formation of the very first local troop in 1923. On its 75th anniversary in 1998, members of the Service Unit buried a time capsule at Weedsport Free Library.

They will dig the time capsule up at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 to commemorate the date the first local Girl Scout troop formed. The event will take place at Weedsport Free Library, located at 2795 E. Brutus St. (Overflow parking is available at Weedsport High School.) All current Girl Scout members/families, area alums, and former troop leaders are invited to attend in addition to the community.

“It is exciting that Girl Scouts have been active in Weedsport for 100 years and to think that it all started with one troop of 15 girls in 1923! We can’t wait to reconnect with our former Girl Scouts and open the time capsule. We have told our current members about what was buried in the time capsule, and they can’t wait to see if the box of cookies is still good,” says Deb Schwarting, the Weedsport Service Unit Manager.

A short ceremony will take place before the opening of the capsule. Refreshments will be served shortly after. 100th-anniversary T-shirts are also available for purchase. To place an order, or for more information on the event, contact Deb Schwarting at 315.406.8742 or [email protected].

GSNYPENN serves girls in K-12 across 26 counties: Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates in New York and Bradford and Tioga in Pennsylvania. Annual membership is just $25; financial assistance is available.?To start her adventure, visit?gsnypenn.org/join . ?To become a volunteer, learn more at?gsnypenn.org/volunteer.?To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit?gsnypenn.org/donate.?



Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...