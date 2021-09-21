West Monroe Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

WEST MONROE, NY – According to state police, on Monday, September 20, 2021, the New York State Police in Pulaski, along with the NYSP Computer Crimes Unit – Central Region, SP Pulaski BCI, SP Hastings BCI, and the Department of Homeland Security responded to 338 County Route 11 Lot 144, in the Town of West Monroe to execute a search warrant regarding an investigation into child pornography.

Joshua A. Ryan, age 24 from that residence was subsequently arrested for Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (E-felony) and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D-felony).

Ryan was transported to the Oswego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the jail on $1,000.00 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear at the Town of West Monroe Court on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 5 p.m.

