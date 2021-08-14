BOYLSTON, NY – Calling all runners and walkers to Winona Forest on Saturday, August 28 for the Deer Fly Trail Run/Walk.

The Winona Forest Recreation Association hosts the seventh annual event which features 5K and 10K competitions. Both routes begin at 9:30 a.m. at CCC Camp, county Route 90, Mannsville.

The 5K course is fast and well-marked with no major climbs. It is comprised of mostly wide dirt paths or roads and ends with a one-mile stretch of single track. It is ideal for everyone from walkers to competitive runners.

The 10K course is more adventurous. It includes steep climbs and areas with no trail, possibly across creeks or streams. An aid station will be positioned at roughly the half-way point.

Registration is $25 for the 5K course and $35 for the 10K course. All proceeds will go directly to trail repair and maintenance.

The first 100 registrants will receive a Deer Fly trail map buff. Prizes will be awarded to the top three female and male participants in each distance.

Advance registration is available now at https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=84752. Race day sign-up will also be available.

Located six miles east of I-81, Winona Forest Recreation Area encompasses more than 9,000 acres in northern Oswego and southern Jefferson counties. Volunteers maintain miles of trails for year-round recreational use, including hiking, mountain biking, hunting, fishing, trapping, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, dog-sledding, cross-country skiing, birdwatching and horseback riding.

For more race information, email [email protected]. For accommodations and visitor information go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

