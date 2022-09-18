Winners Announced For 2022 “Hooked On The Salmon River” Juried Art Show

PULASKI, NY –The Salmon River Fine Arts Center announced the winners of the third annual Hooked on the Salmon River juried and themed exhibition.

Awards were presented during an opening reception Friday, September 9 and the ceremony was also streamed over Facebook Live. The video is still available on their Facebook page for those interested in viewing,

The show which features work inspired or themed by the Salmon River has 61 selected entries in a variety of genres. $1000 in cash prizes were awarded with Best of Show. All entries were selected and judged anonymously by Linda Bigness, from Studio 245 Gallery in Syracuse, an international exhibiting artist and author. Judging criteria was based on originality, technique and adherence to theme.

The winners of this year’s show:

BEST OF SHOW: Mark Muhich for “Wood Turtles” on Log

1st place: Angela Owen for “October Morning” Oil

2nd place: Craig Anderson for “The Place To Be” Watercolor

3rd place: Ann Buchau for “Making a Splash” Encaustic Collag

Juror’s Choice: Sharon Medina for “The Angler” Watercolor

Two Honorable Mention awards were also given to:

Karen Allen for “Riverside Hideaway” a Multi Media art assemblage

Margaret Henry for her “Raku Fish” a Ceramics piece created in the ancient technique of Raku

The public is invited to view the the winning entries and all the great work by local artists in person at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center located at 4848 N. Jefferson St in Pulaski, NY during gallery hours Thursday and Fridays noon until 6 pm and Saturdays 10 am until 2 pm. The exhibit will be on display through October 22. T

he theme and timing of the exhibit was planned to coincide with the area’s peak salmon fishing and tourism period, which brings visitors from all over the country to this small town.

This show is made possible by the generous donations from ??Douglaston Salmon Run and Fulton of Pulaski. The Salmon River Fine Arts Center extends their gratitude to Garrett Brancy, the Barclays and all the staff and people behind the scenes at Douglaston Salmon Run, as well as Fulton an American multi-national collection of companies headquartered in Pulaski.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is an all volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, NY offering community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community. For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, or to participate or help support this or other community art programs, please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email [email protected].

