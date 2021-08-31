Winners Announced For ‘Hooked On The Salmon River’ Juried Art Show

PULASKI, NY –The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 annual Hooked on the Salmon River juried and themed exhibition.

The show which features work inspired or themed by the Salmon River has 71 selected entries in a variety of genres. Awards were announced during a Facebook Live award ceremony on Friday evening, August 27, in an effort to keep the gathering in the small gallery to a safe number. The video is available here.

Artwork was divided into four categories: painting, photography, drawing and mixed media/sculpture. Cash prizes were awarded for Best of Show($300) as well as First ($100), Second ($75) and Third ($50) place in the painting category which had the majority of entries., A first ($100) and Second ($50) place was awarded for the other three categories.

All entries were selected and judged anonymously by Ann Clarke, Associate Professor of the School of Art and Dean Emeritus of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Syracuse University. Judging criteria was based on originality, technique and adherence to theme.

The winners:

BEST OF SHOW: Fishing Riverbend, Acrylic Painting, Robert Reed

1st place Painting: “Running Deep,” Acrylic, Tony Dumaw

2nd place Painting: “She’s Hooked,” Oil, Kim Rossiter

3rd place Painting: “Fishing in Altmar,” Watercolor, Eileen Ditch

1st place Drawing: The Predators, Pen and ink, Phil Lee

2nd place Drawing: Salmon Fishing, Pen and ink, Phil Lee

1st place Mixed Media/3-D Art: Gotcha, Acrylic/wood, Cindy Eisenhauer

2nd place Mixed Media/3-D Art: Great Catch, Acrylic/wood, Cindy Eisenhauer

1st place Photography: Dune, Digital Photography, Tracy Kale

2nd place Photography: Ice, Digital Black & White Photography, Tracy Kale

The public is invited to view the the winning entries and all the great work by local artists in person at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center located at 4848 N. Jefferson St in Pulaski, NY during gallery hours Thursday and Fridays noon until 6 pm and Saturdays 10 am until 2 pm, as well as online at https://salmonriverfineartscenter.square.site. The exhibit will be on display through October 27. The theme and timing of the exhibit was planned to coincide with the area’s peak salmon fishing and tourism period, which brings visitors from all over the country to this small town.

This show is made possible by the generous donations from ??Douglaston Salmon Run and Edward Jones. The Salmon River Fine Arts Center extends their gratitude to Garrett Brancy, the Barclays and all the staff and people behind the scenes at Douglaston Salmon Run, as well as Kate Connell, the local financial advisor of Edward Jones in Pulaski, for their commitment to investing in the local community.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is an all volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, NY offering community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community. For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, or to participate or help support this or other community art programs, please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email [email protected].

